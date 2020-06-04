Drive By Parade In Greenville

The Arbor Walk Nursing Home held a drive parade Thursday for its residents.It kicked of at 2 p.m. Participants gathered at a school down the road.
The parade gave family members a chance to see their loved ones at the nursing home. Many haven't been able to visit their loved ones since the pandemic hit the U.S. in March.
Greenville Police and the fire department escorted the parade. Fire Chief Brown even joined in. Family members had signs and balloons decorating their cars, honking and calling out to their loved ones. The nursing home staff had signs and balloons decorating the front of the nursing home, and residents got to reunite, if only briefly, with their family which brought smiles all around.
