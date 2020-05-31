UMMC will be hosting drive thru covid-19 testing in Holmes County.
That's set to take place Wednesday, June 3. It will be held at the Lexington Multi Purpose Building. It's located at 22521 Depot St., Lexington.
You must be screened with the free C Spire health app to receive an appointment. It's available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. If you don't have a smart phone you can call 601-496-7200. The actual testing site is open from noon to 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.