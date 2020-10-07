Drive Thru Food Giveaway

A massive food giveaway got underway in Greenville Wednesday.
That was in collaboration with the Boss Lady Crisis Response Team, the Mississippi Crisis Foundation and the Washington County Sheriff's Department. The event took place at the Washington County Convention Center starting at noon, but dozens of cars were lined up well before then.
1,600 boxes of food were handed out Wednesday in those were things like meat, fresh vegetables and dairy products. Volunteers from the sheriff's department were there as well as from the youth build who were helping place boxes in vehicles.
The group has put on several of these giveaways since the pandemic began said Pam Chatman.
"We've been doing this in 26 counties across the state of Mississippi and each one we go to has a large turnout and its just shows the need of food and other items during this national pandemic," she said.
Chatman said she and her group are also working on creating more job opportunities through Fedex Ground in Olive Branch as well hosting more food giveaways in the future.
