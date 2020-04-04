The University of Mississippi Medical Center Grenada and UMMC Holmes County Lexington are now offering drive thru testing
Those experiencing symptoms can call 662-227-7200 to be screened by a UMMC provider.
If they're determined to be high risk they'll be given an appointment for mobile collection at the hospital collection closet to them. Symptoms of the virus include fever, severe cough, sore throat and shortness of breath, according to the UMMC.
The Grenada Hospital is located at 960 JK Avent Drive. The Lexington Hospital is located at 239 Bowling Green Road.
Screening hours by phone are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
