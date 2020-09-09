Driver's License Bureau Releases Program to Cut Down Wait Times

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell and the Driver Service Bureau are announcing a new program to cut down wait times.
The Skip the Line Program was invented to allow residents to check wait times, renew firearm applications by mail, and much more.
Effective October 1st, residents in the Delta can schedule an appointment at a Driver Service Bureau. Appointments will be given priority service over walk-ins.
A skip the line cam will also be in effect, where residents can check online for wait times.
Effective immediately, firearm renewal is available online or by mail in.
And lastly the alphabet schedule will be removed October 1st, making all services available every day of the week.
For more information about the skip the line program visit www.dps.ms.gov or the driver license bureau's website at www.driver license bureau.dps.ms.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.