DRMC Changes Testing Hours

DRMC is changing its testing hours. A nation wide shortage of tests is the cause for the update.
Due to the shortage of tests, the hospital will now be open Monday through Friday from 8 a-.m. to noon. The hospital said testing will only be done on those who display symptoms that warrant testing.
Kim Dowdy of DRMC said if you are going to get tested you're urged to wear a mask.
"If you're coming to get tested please wear a mask, because you know the governor has a mandate in place where you need to wear mask in public places so please wear a mask. Have your ID and insurance card if possible if not your ID but just remember when you're here social distance within the clinic don't sit next to somebody else if there's a line, there not today but if there is give yourself that sick feet distance you got to remember that we're being safe for you and everyone else around you," she said.
Results are expected back within 3 to 7 days....
