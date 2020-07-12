DRMC Hometown Outreach

Delta Regional Medical Center will be hosting a Hometown Outreach event next week, this one in Hollandale.
That's set to take place on Wednesday July 15. It will be held at the South Washington County Multiplex Center. That's located at 911 East Avenue North in Hollandale.
The event will be from 9 a.m. to noon. There will be covid-19 drive thru testing available, and they will be handing out extra table emergency food boxes courtesy of CFWC.
The testing is free but they ask that you bring a valid ID with you and insurance if you have it.
