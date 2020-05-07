DRMC Receives Grant

Delta Regional Medical Center in Greenville just received a grant to provide food and medical services in Washington County.
The grant comes from from United Way of Washington County, in the amount of $2,600. The hospital received a portion of the grant by the United Way of Washington County to be used for covid-19 medical needs. The hospital medication assistance program received $1,300 from the grant. That department provides financial relief for individuals struggling to pay for necessary medicine.
The grant is a part of the Truist Cares Initiative, which is a $25 million philanthropic pledge announced in March to support relief efforts for covid-19.
