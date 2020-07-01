DRMC Responds To Social Media Post

Delta Regional Medical Center releases a statement Wednesday after social media posts surface from an alleged employee.
The posts express anger and violent acts toward police officers. The Facebook account where the posts originated are believed to belong to a DRMC employee.
The hospital has not confirmed the person is employed there, but Wednesday afternoon the hospital released a statement on Facebook saying in part "We do not tolerate violence or the threat of violence of any kind especially from healthcare providers,"
Also saying DRMC has and will continue to have a strong relationship with law enforcement and first responders who play a vital role in our community.
The owner of the Facebook account said the account was hacked and that she did not write those posts. It's unclear if any further action will be taken on the matter.
