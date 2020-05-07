DRMC Sets up drive thru 'Safe ER'

Due to coronavirus...some people may be scared to visit emergency rooms for treatment...but health officials say that could leave to even more complications.
In Greenville, Delta Regional Medical Center has set up what they are calling the "safe ER". They've set up a drive thru station outside the ER where people can come get screened for medical issues that may warrant emergency response.
The ER drive thru is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The hospital urges people not to wait to be seen for their medical problems.
CEO Scott Christensen said the hospital has already put the proper safety procedures in place to protect patients and healthcare workers.
"It could be the regular type of ER visit right, if you come to the drive thru and we see maybe something more serious happening we can send you in to the facility and take care of you there. so the message I really want the community to understand is it's safe to come to the hospital we've done everything we can to make it safe for you and our staff," he said.
According to recent survey done by the Leapfrog Group, Delta Regional Medical Center received a 'B' rating overall. The survey scores hospitals on 28 different measurements, covering five different categories.
