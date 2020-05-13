DRMC Updated Visitor's Policy

Delta regional medical center amends its visitor's policy.
Now all visitors must use the main entrance and be screened before entering. If you have a fever or respiratory symptoms you're not allowed in. Main hospital visiting hours are 10 a.m. to noon and 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The ICU hours are from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
No children under 12 are allowed, and only one visitor is allowed per patient. Masks are required for everyone who enters the hospital, including all campuses and clinics.
CEO Scott Christensen says they are asking that people take their own masks.
"We've begun to loosen up on the very strict no visitor policy right, so now we're back to we're allowing some visitors in the hospital, the visiting hours have been adjusted back to some limited times still, but we're really concerned with making sure family members are able to see their loved ones while they're in the hospital and do it in a safe way so we're starting to relax some of those things in a responsible way," he said.
In addition, the Delta Diner is also open. The new hours for breakfast, from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and lunch hours are from 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
All CDC guidelines will be followed for restaurants. A full list of guidelines can be found on Delta Regional Medical Center's Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.