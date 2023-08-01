In summer, many people head to the pool, lake or other body of water to cool off. And, according to the American Heart Association, summer is also a time when people, especially small children and African-American children. are at risk of drowning.
In Part 1 of a special report, the Delta News' Woodrow Wilkins spoke with Lisa Valadie a rescuer with the Madison Fire Department.
Woodrow Wilkins: "It's summer, a time of year when people like to get to water. And some aren't very good at swimming, or maybe they run into issues, especially if they're going to natural bodies of water, where you don't know where the bottom is, or they go out too far, they tire out. The end result is we have drownings. Will you talk to us about how to respond when that happens?
Lisa Valadie: "And it's very frustrating. And I have a fear of water myself. So I don't understand why people go out on water without life preservers. So life preservers. it's gotta be a U.S. Coast Guard life preserver. ... I see people fishing on the reservoir all the time, in boats. No life preservers. If you do, always let somebody know where you are. Let someone know your location. What time you expect to be back. Even if you can swim and you do end up in water, if you start to panic, just try to relax if you can. It's so hard . If you can get on your back and just kind of tread water that way, that's gonna preserve your energy and help you stay afloat. But the biggest key is life preservers.
Wilkins: What happens to the body when someone goes under, and the lungs fill with water?
Valadie: You know, I'm gonna say, that's kind of a myth. The lungs don't really fill with water. And a lot of people think that they do. There's actually autopsies, unfortunately, that shows very little water in the lungs. What happens is everything here, it just spasms. It's just the way the lord made us, to keep everything from going into our lungs. There may be a little bit, but there's really not a lot. So basically, all this spasms and closes down, you suffocate. That's why on TV shows and movies, you see someone splashing in the water, going, 'help me, help me.' Drowning is quick, and it's silent. The people are unable to call for help. They're unable to say anything at all because everything here is just closed.
Wilkins: And I suppose that would also be why, often, when someone drowns, even if there are people around, they don't notice right away.
Valadie: You're absolutely right. because it's quick and it's quiet. They just go under water. Unless someone sees them, yeah, you don't know what's happened.
In Part 2, Wilkins and Valadie will talk about what to do when someone stops breathing.
