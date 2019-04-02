After a two week investigation, Coahoma County authorities arrested 19 year old Hardest Vaughn on the campus of Coahoma Community College.
Investigators have been following Vaughn via social media after tips of illegal activity. A search warrant was granted for the dorm room and authorities seized cookies and brownies laced with THC along with guns and knives.
Vaugh is now being held at the county jail on felony charges as he awaits his initial court appearance.
