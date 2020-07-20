Drugs Found During Grenada County Safety Check Point

Grenada County Sheriff's Department finds drugs at a safety check point.
The sheriff's department released these pictures on Facebook. At 11:15 Friday night, the sheriff's department set up a safety check point in the county.
During the check point, deputies were advised of a large black bag in the roadway. Deputies recovered the bag which contained a large quantity of marijuana that someone had thrown out prior to approaching the check point.
The department said they will continue these proactive approaches to help eliminate crime and drug activities in Grenada County.
