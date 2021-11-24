Dozens of brown paper bags and boxes filled with non-perishable food items have been donated to local families in need, courtesy of Delta State University’s staff council.
Each year, the DSU staff council organizes a feed-a-family food drive in the weeks leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday.
At the conclusion of the drive, 61 complete food bags, stuffed with Thanksgiving favorites were collected.
Of those, 56 bags and an additional 413 food items were donated to the Bolivar County Family & Children’s Services.
Five bags were donated to members of the Delta State community.
