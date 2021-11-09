DSU General Chemistry Laboratory

A Delta State University General Chemistry Laboratory is now named in honor of supporters.
Joe Baker and his deceased wife, Amanda Baker, donated $250,000 to the DSU Division of Math and Sciences in 2019.
During the dedication, President Bill Laforge said the Bakers are most deserving of the honor.
Laforge says the Bakers' gift has had a tremendous impact on faculty and students.
