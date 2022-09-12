LAKE PROVIDENCE - broadband internet battle is shaping up in East Carroll Parish, where a new company is getting heat from the long-time cable operator over a 40 million dollar proposal to bring improved internet services to rural areas.
"A task force that we created several years ago was about revitalizing rural Louisiana. And at the top of the list of things we have to do to make that happen is to have high speed affordable internet," said Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, who announced 130 Million dollars worth of grants to bring broadband internet to rural Louisiana... including 4 million to East Carroll Parish
The 4 million would largely to Conexon connect, through a local interfaith group.
But just before the work could begin, the local cable company.... Sparklight... owned by Cable giant Cable One, stepped in with a protest to the Louisiana Division of Administration, saying it already provides adaquate service to the intended area.
A spokesperson says Sparklight believes the broadband money would be better spent elsewhere.
Members of the interfaith group and Conexion vigorously disagree.
Meantime someone from the Division of Administration says it will consider both arguments before deciding if the project can move ahead.
Meantime the clock is ticking, on what the governor calls, a very necessary service.
"Let me tell you, in 2022 Broadband IS infrastructure. just like roads and bridges and water and sewer," said the governor.
