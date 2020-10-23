Elks Lodge Precinct Will Be Open

Voters in a Washington County precinct are advised that their normal precinct will be open on Election Day.
Sadie Seard, chair of the Washington County Election Commission, says the Elks Lodge on East Alexander Street in Greenville will remain the official voting location for precinct 4-1.
Previously, voters were notified that the site would be closed for repairs, and they would vote at another location.
However, Seard said on Thursday that Elks Lodge will be open for voting on Nov. 3.
