Ellis Theater Ready to Reveal Improvements

The Ellis Theater is ready to reveal it's makeover.
The Bolivar Commercial reports the Delta Arts Alliance will hold its opening for the theater on December 6th at 6:00 p.m.
Seats are limited and for members only.
The Ellis Theater is used as the home for the Delta Arts Alliance.
Improvements included putting sheet rock over the old brick and re-installing original light fixtures.
A large projector screen was also installed.
Costs for the repairs were estimated around 500 thousand dollars.
