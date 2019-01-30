Elvis impersonator booked

A Delta organization cancelled one production and replaced it with a name familiar to most Mississippians.
The Mid-Delta Arts Association has announced Elvis impersonator Joe Forrester will perform two shows next month at the Brindley Theater. Forrester's booking replaces the previously announced play, "The Diary of Anne Frank."
Forrester, who comes from Baltimore, does impressions of Mississippi native Elvis Presley.
The performances will be on Friday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 24 at 2 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Feb. 14.
You may purchase online at www.mid-deltaarts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.