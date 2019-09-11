Entergy Mississippi provides lunch each year on this date for all local first responders as a way to show them appreciation for daily protecting the local community.
The luncheon was started some years ago by the Gerald Andrus Steam Electric Station.
Meals were provided for members of the police, fire and sheriff's departments.
Greenville Fire Chief Ruben Brown tells us he's appreciative for the effort and acknowledgment.
"I'm just so thankful that the community, but especially the Gerald Andrus Plant is showing us some love and appreciation today by providing a lunch." Said Greenville Fire Chief Ruben Brown.
Dozens of first responders attended the lunch held at the Greenville Fire Department Headquarters.
