EPA officials to meet South Delta residents

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, R-Miss., is encouraging Mississippians affected by this year’s flooding in the Mississippi Delta to attend a public listening session with Environmental Protection Agency officials on Monday, October 21, in Rolling Fork.
D. Lee Forsgren, EPA deputy assistant administrator for the Office of Water, and Mary S. Walker, EPA Region IV administrator, will attend the meeting.
“This listening session is an opportunity for residents affected by flooding to share their experiences directly with EPA officials,” Wicker said. “By seeing the damage firsthand and hearing from Mississippians, these officials will be better informed as they consider our state’s flood control needs, including backwater pumps.”
The listening session will be held in the auditorium of South Delta High School, 303 Parkway Ave., Rolling Fork, from 6 to 8 p.m.
