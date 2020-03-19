Escaped Inmates Back in Custody

The inmates who escaped the Wilkinson County Community Work Center in Woodville are now in custody.
23-year old Bobby Charles Morgan was captured in the Biloxi yesterday. Shortly after, 20-year old Caleb Andrew Johnston was captured in Harrison County.
The two escaped Tuesday from the work center. Morgan is serving 11 years for four counts of burglary in Harrison County. Johnston is serving 16 years for six sentences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.