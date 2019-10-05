The Mississippi Department of Corrections is no longer searching for a convicted murder that escaped from the Parchman Penitentiary this morning.
According to the Indianola Police Department, the Parchman Penitentiary inmate, Matthew Craig McKamey, escaped for a short time before authorities captured him hours later.
The 34-year old is serving a life sentence for a capital murder he committed in Harrison county.
