Essential Business: Atmos Energy

Some essential workers continue to work through the pandemic.
Like the men and women at Atmos Energy. As one of the largest natural gas providers in the country, Atmos Energy is one the essential businesses that has remained open.
The company is still handling day to day operations like emergency calls and repairing leaks. All while maintaining proper social distancing and following other guidelines given by the CDC.
Crews are still handling repair jobs, but now following protocol by taking separate cars to work sites and maintaining a safe distance. Office operations have limited staff on hand to prevent contact and have staggered hours for workers. They tell us not only are they taking care of their employees, but say they're here for the community as well.
Todd Fuller, the operations supervisor said the company really cares about its people and its community.
"Atmos Energy is a great company to work for they really believe in contributing to our communities, helping giving back making a difference where we are. Recently with the pandemic that we've been experiencing the schools have been closed obviously until April 17th and Atmos has allowed me to serve on the school board here in the Cleveland School District and I knew that there was going to be a need to feed kids who otherwise probably might not get a hot meal or something to eat so we were able to help sponsor that," he said.
The Mississippi Public Service Commission urges the public to stay away from utility crews who are out in the field.
