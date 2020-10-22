Ex boyfriend arrested in woman's murder

Law enforcement officials have arrested a man they believe shot his 48-year old former girlfriend in her Greenwood home Tuesday evening in a reported hostage situation.
Angela McDowell died from multiple gunshot wounds at Greenwood Leflore Hospital.
Greenwood Deputy Police Chief Marvin Hammond said police got the call after 8-pm to a home on the 800 block of Martin Street.
When Police arrived, the 50-year old ex-boyfriend of Hammond’s was arrested on the front yard.
Charges are expected to be filed Thursday.
According to Hammond, the suspect took four members of the victim’s family hostage, waited for her to come home and then shot her multiple times.
Watch The Delta News for the latest.
