Our news partners at The Taxpayer's Channel report tonight, bankruptcy attorneys for the head of bankrupt "express grain" have asked the court to sell the man's home for more than half a million dollars.
Its the latest chapter in the huge failure of the grain company that's left everyone from banks to farmers with financial losses.
A filing in federal bankruptcy court in Aberdeen shows the latest way, lawyers for former express grain head John Coleman to plan to repay massive debts both he and the bankrupt company owe.
To help pay Coleman's personal debt, lawyers want to sell the home of John and Jennifer Coleman in the tony riverbend subdivision. The couple set an asking price of more than 600 grand but settled on a sale price of 560-thousand dollars. After deducting closing costs and property taxes, lawyers want to give half the proceeds to Mrs. Coleman in accordance with the law. The Colemans will get to keep their 75-thousand dollar homestead exemption, also in accordance with the law.
That leaves about 200-thousand dollars to go into an escrow account to help pay some of the almost 93 million dollars in claims against Coleman, made by creditors.
And those claims are huge:
Among them an already approved 71 million to UMB Bank, a big investor in express grain.
Other big creditors include Travelers' insurance, at over a million, Bank of Commerce at nearly 9 and a quarter million, first south farm credit with almost 8 and a quarter million, southern ag credit with almost 2 and a half million and the state of Mississippi, where Coleman owes taxpayers just over a million bucks when you combine owed taxes and money from the development authority,.
What does Coleman have to say about this? apparently not much. After he no-showed at a creditors meeting in early march, the bankruptcy judge ordered him to appear at a later meeting. His lawyers said there was no point in making him come, since he would only plead the 5th amendment which says we can't be forced to admit to wrongdoing in court.
