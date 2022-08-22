The Express Grain bankruptcy has reached a new level of nasty.
Our news partners at The Taxpayers Channel report the defunct business has begun filing so-called "claw back" claims against any of its creditors to which it paid as much as a dime.
Bankruptcy law allows filers to take back money paid out up to 90 days before the bankruptcy filing.
Case in point: a company called Borton L-C which had begun construction work on the Greenwood oil mill and says it was owed more than one hundred thousand dollars, at the time of bankruptcy.
Now, under "claw back" Borton will now have to pay express grain almost half a million dollars.
The taxpayers report, Express Grain has put its creditors on notice, through a court filing... That the Borton claw back won't be its last.
