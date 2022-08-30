GREENWOOD - The latest chapter in the Express Grain saga... gets personal.
Our News partners at The Taxpayers Channel have the latest filings in the bankruptcy mess in Greenwood... and The Delta News explains them.
The Travelers insurance company bonded Express Grain against potential losses by farmers.
Now the insurer has filed suit against Ophthalmologist Dr. Michael Coleman and his wife Virginia, signed up to guarantee the bonds for their son John Coleman, who started the company.
Since John Coleman is in personal bankruptcy, Travelers also went after his wife Jennifer as it went after his parents.
Dr. Coleman owned 99 percent of Express Grain while his son ran the business.
Now, the Colemans have responded in separate filings.
All agree they signed the contract of indemnity in June of 2019.
Here's where it gets interesting: Dr. and Mrs. Coleman claim that neither Virginia nor Jennifer Coleman live in Mississippi.
But Jennifer Coleman says her mother-in-law DOES live somewhere in Mississippi.
Neither response says exactly WHERE they live.
Meantime, Dr. and Mrs. Coleman claim they have complied with the terms of the Travelers contract.
But Travelers disagrees and wants 1.1 Million bucks. It also wants 150 grand as a "reserve" fund.
The filing suggests the Colemans have set conditions to pay that reserve, and counter charge Travelers with negligence, saying it should pay out... though they don't explain why.
The wife, Jennifer... doesn't admit to any liability at all... and she wants Travelers to pay for her lawyer.
Meantime, Dr. and Mrs. Coleman want a jury trial.
Stay tuned.
