GREENWOOD - The Express Grain bankruptcy has now become a criminal matter, after both a state and federal Grand Jury indicted former CEO John Coleman on fraud charges.
The federal charges largely mirror those made by a Leflore County Grand Jury, except for the additional charge of federal bank fraud.
Coleman seemed at the top of his game in 2021 when the Mississippi Development authority touted his huge grain storage empire in a published article.
It tells of Coleman, an electrical engineer by trade, coming home to Greenwood and getting inspiration from huge increases in soybean and corn acreage, thanks to renewable fuel incentives.
He bought this old cottonseed processing plant and soon had almost 2-hundred people working for him at 3 sites and apparently raked in millions.
Tuesday came news, in a six-count grand jury indictment, that paints a very different picture of Express Grain.
The first four counts of the indictment sought by Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch, charge Coleman with making false statements and providing falsified documents to the state about his company.
In counts 1 through 4, the state charges Coleman lied almost from the beginning of his company with false audit reports from 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 to maintain his dealer's license.
Count five of the indictment charges Coleman defrauded the state out of of 750-thousand-dollar grant.
Count six, says, quote, "John Coleman did induce farmers to deliver and store their crops with Express Grain using false and fraudulent representations and thereafter sold and pledged their crops and failed to remit payments to the farmers in an amount exceeding $50,000,000.00"
Leflore Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill reports, after his arrest, Mr. Coleman posted bond and the Sheriff's office released him from jail.
There's no word of an immediate response from Coleman, who faced a federal judge in Greenville Tuesday, who set his federal bond at $50,000.00
To trace the Express Grain saga, check out the body of reporting on the subject from our news partners at The Taxpayers Channel
