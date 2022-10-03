INDIANOLA - Over the weekend, some Delta folks did some house cleaning... not of their homes, but of their background records, and they got some big-time help from the Mississippi Center for Justice.
Charity Bruce believes in justice and second chances... so she works with people to make sure they get both even if they don't know they need them.
She organized a big expungement clinic Saturday, October first, to get the job done.
" At my first expungement clinic it was Just me one person was me. And now it's kind of grown into a bigger thing and we're just grateful for it," said Bruce.
Expungements give us a clean slate, a clean record from things that can follow us like an arrest for a minor offense, or even a mistaken arrest.
"We've had clients where false charges might have been placed on them, and they had no idea about it and so they went for a job, got a background check done and something pops up So then that's when we stepped into the place and we're like, yeah, no, that's not okay. Let's work with you to make sure we get it cleared."
She says you'd be surprised how many of us have something in the public record we're not aware of.... and police agree.
"How often do you run across people who have this kind of a problem a nd don't realize quite often, quite often. They just think that it's an arrest and it's gone away and it affects you being able to get a job in different places or different careers," explained Ronald Sampson, Indianola Police Chief.
He says even if a court clears us... we still have to clean up those arrest records.
"Courts, you know, it'll show arrest, you may not be found guilty, but it still shows that you are arrested for whatever particular charge," said Sampson.
Again, if it shows up on a background check... it can ruin jobs, keep us from decent places to live and more.
"When some people think expungement they only think about the criminal record. However, you also have to take into consideration that arrest record. You might have been arrested for something as minor as a misdemeanor, but it still pops up on your background check. So you just want to make sure people are fully clean and is thorough and they are granted their opportunities to blossom into a new life, new opportunities and not being held back by anything," said Bruce.
Bruce hopes this clinic with it's dozen or so volunteer attorneys from all over...helps many more dozen people clear their name.
