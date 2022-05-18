The Greenville City Council approved the extension of Colorado Street to VFW Road. This extension is expected to bring economic growth to the City of Greenville by providing new jobs and potentially bringing in new businesses. Now delta health medical center actually owns about 150 acres directly behind kroger. This project was developed because they are taking into consideration of building new medical facilities in this area, possibly even a new medical campus. Now they did say they will no leave the medical center but having outreach patient centers will help in improving quality healthcare for delta residents. The washington county economic alliance has partnered with ms delta community college to train people to take on these new jobs that are not here just yet but they do see this as a great opportunity for the city and the county.
"In Greenville and washington county, we have been very lucky with the amount of investment that we are seeing now and that investment is causing a massive amount of investment that we haven't seen in years particuly on highway one south. The hospital came to us some time last year and talked about the property that they own which would be colorado extended behind krogers. That is about 150 acres. And with that we saw an opportunity to capture development not just hospital resources. We commissioned a study and we found out that yes our community could handle a modernized growth where there are hospital resources as well as hotels housing retail commercial and it will create a community that we see as one of the larger urban areas."
Now plans are still being draw for its construction and for a price tag, but the city council and the economic alliance believe that this extension will be worth the investment.
