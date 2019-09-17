Fallen Tree Causes Power Outage on Greenville Streets

A power outage left local residents frustrated.
A tree fell down in the middle of the intersection of Alexander and Gloster Streets in Greenville knocking out power and street lights on Alexander and Omega streets.
The tree has been picked up and street lights have been restored.
No injuries or home damages have been reported.
