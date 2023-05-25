INDIANOLA - We know more tonight about the child shot over the weekend after Indianola Police responded to a domestic disturbance call on B.B. King Road.The young man’s family is speaking out about what happened. As Delta News reporter Tony Fruits explains, the incident has brought a public outcry from people demanding action.
The family of 11-year old Aderrien Murry says a bullet from a police officer’s gun shot him at center range in the chest. They believe that bullet was meant to kill him...
Nikala Murry, Mother of Aderrien Murry, said "His words to me was why did he shoot me? What did I do? And he just started crying. I can't describe it, like he ran to me, he was bleeding," Aderrien’s mother explained the incident saying her child's father came by in the middle of the night acting irate and she instructed her son to call her Mom. An argument started and at some point the Police arrived. She recalls her son got shot as the officers stood at the front door and Aderrien ran toward them with nothing in his hand. Murry, and others are angry about the incident, and making demands.
Attorney, Carlos Moore, said "We want justice now. You have forty-eight hours to terminate the Chief…. If our demands our not met starting on Thursday morning, we will occupy City Hall." The demand, he said, also applies to the officer involved in the shooting, whose name has not been officially released by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation which has charge of the case.
Mayor of Indianola, Ken Featherstone, said "Immediately M-B-I, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation responded here in town. They took over the case regarding an officer related shooting. They have full autonomy to investigate. Of course we can't police our own so that's why we called in an outside entity. So we are awaiting their findings regarding the shooting. Our hearts and prayers go out to the family of that eleven-year-old. Our hearts and prayers go out to the officer and his family as well." And it’s clear, both families need prayers right now… as this entire community comes to terms, not only with what happened, but the road they must walk, toward healing.
Attorney Moore, said "Were calling on the District Attorney to look at the criminal charges. This man not only deserves to be terminated but he needs to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law." For now, emotions remain high… as if the shooting just happened…. Because to Aderrien’s mother…. That’s the way it seems.
Mother, of Aderrien Murry, said “I held him. I held his wound, he bled out the mouth. Everytime I close my eyes I see it."
(0) comments
