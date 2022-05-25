Armed robbery at a local business today. It happened this afternoon at the Family Dollar store on Harvey Street in Greenville. Sources at the scene tell us a tall, dark skinned man entered the store and was about to buy an orange pop when he pulled out a gun and demanded the cashier to give him all the money in the safe. He told her to put the money in a bag, then he walked out and got in a vehicle. The cashier said she had seen the man before coming in and out of the store. She believes he was scouting and planning the robbery. No one was hurt, but police are still looking for the robber.
Family Dollar Robbed at Gunpoint in Greenville
