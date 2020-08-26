Family Emergency Supply Kit Must-Haves

Greenville, MS (38701)

Today

Windy...scattered thunderstorms during the morning, becoming more widespread this afternoon. Isolated tornadoes possible. High 84F. Winds ESE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Windy with showers and thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 76F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.