Family Sets Up Scholarship Fund In Memory of Loved One

In Indianola, the community is honoring one of their own.
In January of last year, Indianola Police Lt. Johnnie S. Bland Jr. lost his life. He was a beloved husband, dad and brother.
Now, his legacy will be honored with a scholarship in his name. Scholarship funds will be given to deserving Gentry High Students who will be attending college in the 2020-2021 school year. Lt. Bland was a huge Giants fan and so the scholarship fund will be called the 'Heart of a Giant scholarship'.
To enter, you must post a picture of the graduate with a cap and gown, their name and cash app information. You can find the post to enter on Andranette Evans-Bland Facebook page.
The winners will be announced on May 15. Four recipients will receive $100 and 12 recipients will receive $50. You can also find the post on the Indianola Police Department Facebook page.
