GREENVILLE - Most of us already know about the Mississippi welfare scandal but now we know, federal investigators have started taking a look at what until now, was a state investigation.
Some time ago, Congressman Bennie Thompson asked the United States Justice Department to look into Mississippi's huge welfare fraud case, and he says it's gotten results.
"The FBI has already engaged some of the people as far as looking into it," said Congressman Thompson.
And now we know, one of the people the FBI Talked to, was none other than football star Bret Farve, who some say, profited handsomely from welfare money.
What began with this report from Auditor Shad White, turned into a huge Mississippi Today investigation, and just last week, became the subject of an NBC News Report on the fleecing of America.
The NBC report focused on Tamara Edwards, denied welfare money, because Mississippi didn't have enough of it.
"You have to make a choice whether you wanna pay your light bill, or whether you want to put food on the table," said Edwards.
NBC reported Mississippi gets 86 million dollars in federal welfare money each year, while denying 90 percent of people who apply for it.
Meantime, NBC found 70 million in welfare funds apparently used as a private slush fund for friends and family of the welfare agency.
"TENS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS ON ITEMS LIKE:
- HIRING RETIRED PRO-WRESTLERS
- FIRST CLASS AIR TRAVEL
- A HORSE RANCH
- AND $5 MILLION TO BUILD THIS WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL FACILITY AT THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI," explained the NBC report.
That building with ties to Farve, whose daughter played Volleyball at Southern Miss.
This contract, suggests Farve would get compensated for making personal appearances.
Farve ;wouldn't talk to NBC but his lawyer says he never knew he got paid with welfare money and paid it back.
He still owes almost a quarter million in interest.
The former federal prosecutor hired to recover the funds couldn't believe the depth of the scheme.
"It's a mystery...here we had tens of millions of dollars sent by the country to do the thing that we need done the most and it was squandered." Brad Pigott, a former U.S. Attorney hired to track down the missing cash, told NBC.
As the Delta News reported, he got fired, for apparently digging too deep.
of all the millions lost, NBC says, only 1.1 million dollars was recovered so far, that leaves a lot of money lost that Tamara Edwards could use.
"We're real people. There's real people out there that really need that money," she explained.
Exactly the point Congressman Thompson wants to make.
"A lot of those dollars were intended to make life better for those in need so I don't' know how those people that took that money can sleep at night knowing they took money from the neediest of the people".
Meantime, Mississippi Today reports the FBI asked Farve one question... about a trip to Tupelo.
A story Farve's attorney said, he told with a smile and a laugh.
