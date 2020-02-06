Fatal Accident Leaves One Dead in Greenville

A fatal highway accident leaves one man dead.
The incident happened last night on highway 82 in Greenville. Officers were dispatched to the 25-hundred block of Highway 82 East finding that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian only identified as a 35-year old male was pronounced dead at the scene.
A preliminary investigation reveals the driver of a 2015 White Chevy pickup truck hit the man. Authorities tell us the driver was issued a citation for no proof of insurance.
This is an ongoing investigation.
