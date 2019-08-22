Fatal Accident Takes a Life

Authorities responded to a two vehicle accident on us 82 Tuesday around 4:15 pm that claimed the life of a Bruce resident.
Matthew Miatech, 31, of Bruce, Mississippi was eastbound on U.S. 82 in his 2016 Ford when he collided with the rear of a 2015 Dodge truck driven by a Shaquille Monroe,2 6, of Kosciusko.
Monroe's Dodge was stationary at the time of impact. Miatech was killed instantly. It is believed that he was using his cell phone at the time of the accident.
The accident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.