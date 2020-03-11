A fatal collision involving a police car happened in Greenville on Wednesday night.
The Delta News had reporters on scene of the incident, which happened around 9:30 p.m. on Washington Avenue near the King’s Daughters Hospital facility.
The police report says the patrol car was northbound on Washington and a Ford pickup was eastbound on Starling Street. The vehicles collided in the intersection.
Police say it appears the driver of the pickup was ejected.
The driver, a 70-year-old male, was pronounced dead on the scene.
The female officer was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, where she was listed in critical, but stable condition.
Original story below
