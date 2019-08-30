Fatal Shooting in Greenville

Officers of the Greenville Police Department were dispatched to the area 800 block of Dent Street in reference to a shot person. Upon arrival police tell us they located a male that appeared to have been shot. .. Emergency medical personal arrived on scene and began life saving techniques before transporting the subject to DRMC.
Investigators of the Greenville Police Department's criminal investigation division responded and began to follow-up on the incident. Police tell us a preliminary investigation reveals that the subject had been in a dispute with another male over a possible car title.
While the officers were on scene, they were advised that another subject had arrived at DRMC by personal vehicle and had also been shot. Investigators believe that both subjects shot each other on scene in the 800 block of dent street.
Greenville police say the subject that was transported by DRMC has since succumb to his injuries. The subject that was transported by personal vehicle has been flown out to another hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
The police tell us this incident is currently still being investigated and charges may follow.
This is all the information we have at this time, but will update as information develops.
If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to call the Greenville Police Department at 662-378-1515 or Crimestoppers 662-378-TIPS.
