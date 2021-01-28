Greenville police are investigating a fatal shooting, the second this week.
Dallas Cantrell, 20, was identified as the victim.
The call came in about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday from the 300 block of West Alexander Street. Upon arrival, officers found Cantrell inside a gray Toyota. The vehicle's engine was running.
Cantrell appeared to have been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Greenville Police Department or Crimestoppers. The P3 app can also be used.
Earlier Wednesday, two men were arrested in the shooting death of Laquint Johnson.
Fabulous Carter, 18, was charged with capital murder in that case, and 20-year-old Justin Lowe was charged with accessory after the fact.
