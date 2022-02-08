Fatal Stabbing Investigaton

A man is in custody, accused of stabbing his mother to death.
25-year-old Johnnie Washington is charged with first-degree murder.
He is suspected of stabbing 50-year-old Denise Winters.
Police say the stabbing happened Monday morning in the 1200 block of Belfast Street.
Washington is being held in the Washington County Regional Correctional Facility, where he awaits his first appearance in court.
