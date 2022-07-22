Transcript:
Greenville Barbershop owner Mark Shaw says, “A lot of people don’t know about the delta.…”
And lots of folks think Mark Shaw is right. The Delta can seem invisible, except to criminals.
Carolyn McAdams "The shootings over the last several days have been… unnecessary and just crazy."
Greenwood Mayor Carolyn McAdams says the Delta needs help… so she’s thrilled to hear, the talk around town, about the FBI possibly re-locating it’s office in Oxford to the Mississippi Delta.
Greenwood grocery story manager Derrick Simmons says, “I think there’s two options of either Leflore County or Washington County, and I loved to see it move this way.”
So would Greenwood’s mayor.
Mayor McAdams states, “A total redefinition of public safety for the city of Greenwood. I think it could be a huge asset to have an FBI office here. We do have narcotic issues and gang-related issues.”
Oxford’s Mayor and the Lafayette Board of Supervisors have launched a campaign to try to hold on to the bureau. But it seems, my many people’s estimation, they’ve headed to greener pastures.
Namely, a greenspace In Greenville, formerly the site of the very first Stein Mart. Soon, home of a brand-spankin’ new federal building that will soon break ground.
That’s something Oxford can’t offer, and there’s no guarantee it will happen. But it seems clear to many in Oxford, the FBI is headed for the Delta.
The FBI won’t say for sure, but a spokesperson says we are working with all of our local partners, including those in Greenville.
Mark Shaw thinks “It probably will help with our crime and make more people just notice us and want to bring businesses here.”
And for whatever else it brings, many here hope a new delta base for the FBI will bring less of the kind of crime that seems to grow here, as fast as the cotton, corn, and beanfields.
In Leflore County, Sykina Butts, Delta News.
