FCC Commissioner Comes to Delta

The Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai has been all around Mississippi trying to launch high speed internet for all civilians
Ajit Pai visited WROX, a radio station in Clarksdale, to learn about the history and visit a Delta station. His main focus is launching high speed internet in rural areas, starting with funding the Fulton Telephone Company.
"Thousands more Mississippians are going to get on the right side of the digital divide thanks in part to this funding. And so I am really excited about what this means, not just for the families that benefit from it, but from those rural communities that will be stronger, a state that can be more competitive, and ultimately a country that is much more prosperous and doesn't leave anybody behind," Ajit Pai said.
Pai started at the Ole Miss Tech Summit in Oxford before making his rounds in Mississippi, and stopping in the Delta. He believes the digital divide is the top priority of the FCC and is working to expand broadband in rural and urban America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.