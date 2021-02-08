Taking a look at the number of COVID cases in Mississippi as of February 8, 2021.
No turning the corner yet.
The State Department of Health reported 635 new cases and 1 death, making for a total of 282,313 cases of COVID in the state since the outbreak began.
Find more information by going to the State Department of Health webpage: msdh.ms.gov.
