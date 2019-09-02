FED EX ALSO HOSTING ANOTHER JOB FAIR IN CLEVELAND.
THE EVENT WILL BE ON SEPTEMBER 19TH FROM 10 A.M. UNTIL 1 P.M. AT THE UNITED FAMILY LIFE CENTER ON MARTIN LUTHER KING DRIVE.
THE COMPANY IS HIRING PACKAGE HANDLERS, STARTING AT 12 DOLLARS AND 60 CENTS PER HOUR.
BENEFITS INCLUDE MULTIPLE PAY INCREASES DURING THE FIRST SIX MONTHS, TUITION ASSISTANCE, AND CAREER ADVANCEMENT OPPORTUNITIES.
APPLICANTS MUST BE AT LEAST 18 YEARS OLD AND BE ABLE TO LOAD AND UNLOAD PACKAGES, AS WELL AS PERFORM OTHER DUTIES.
FOR MORE INFORMATION, VISIT "GROUND WAREHOUSE JOBS" DOT FED EX DOT COM.
