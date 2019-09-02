FED EX INCREASING ITS PRESENCES IN THE DELTA, PROVIDING POTENTIAL FUTURES WITH THE COMPANY.
FED EX IS LAUNCHING ITS HISTORICALLY BLACK COLLEGE AND UNIVERSITY EMPLOYMENT PROGRAM ON WEDNESDAY AT MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE UNIVERSITY.
THE GOAL IS TO BUILD A PIPELINE OF TALENT TO SUPPORT THE COMPANY'S CUSTOMS BROKERAGE OPERATIONS.
THE KICKOFF WILL BE WEDNESDAY AT 10 A-M AT THE FED EX LOGISTICS OFFICE ON THE VALLEY CAMPUS.
