The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded almost $17 million to Mississippi for bridge improvements in several rural counties. The funding is part of a $225 million program through the Competitive Highway Bridge Program, awarded to 18 states.
About $10 million will be used to replace four bridges in Tallahatchie, Yalobusha and Attala counties.
By law, the funds are restricted to states with population densities of less than 100 people per square-mile based on census data.
